New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 3.7%

NFE opened at $1.31 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,990.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 1,506,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3,088.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,488.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,312,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,229,913 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 503.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 972,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 811,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 494,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

