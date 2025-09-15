NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.34 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.