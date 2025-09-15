NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,197,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

