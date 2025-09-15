NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

