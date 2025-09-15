MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Insider Holly Lynn Johnson Sells 40,620 Shares of Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 40,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total transaction of C$1,860,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,810 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,298. This represents a 53.85% decrease in their position.

Holly Lynn Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$270,160.00.

MDA Space Price Performance

MDA stock opened at C$30.80 on Monday. MDA Space Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$55.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.44.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

