MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Insider Holly Lynn Johnson Sells 40,620 Shares of Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 40,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total transaction of C$1,860,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,810 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,298. This represents a 53.85% decrease in their position.
Holly Lynn Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00.
- On Friday, June 20th, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$270,160.00.
MDA Space Price Performance
MDA stock opened at C$30.80 on Monday. MDA Space Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MDA Space
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
