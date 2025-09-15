Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1136.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $721,091.67. Following the sale, the executive owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,409.75. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,398,120 shares of company stock valued at $15,836,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 161,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 411,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

