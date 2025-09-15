Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF $IGRO

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $5,484,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 19.1%

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.