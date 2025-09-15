Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.62 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $216.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.87 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.