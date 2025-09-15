Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

