Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

