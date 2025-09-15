Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,779 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.29 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.