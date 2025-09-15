Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,779 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.29 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
