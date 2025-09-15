Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 101,697 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,697 shares during the quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12,207.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,975.48. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,037,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.