Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,706 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Docusign were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $206,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in Docusign by 9.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 151.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $28,897.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,006.30. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,365 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,856 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

