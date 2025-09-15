Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,089 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

