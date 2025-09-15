Leerink Partners Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 153,796,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 306,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 658,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 658,115 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

