Kopion Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,822 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises 6.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 74.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 76.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 10,170.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Magnite by 38.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.05. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $2,572,991.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,291.62. This trade represents a 59.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 356,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,727.08. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,319. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

