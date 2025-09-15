Kforce Inc. $KFRC Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kforce worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kforce by 1,069.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 336.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $565.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Kforce has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

