JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG Stake Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.