JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Position Raised by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBND. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,523,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,103,000 after buying an additional 2,280,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 643.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,038,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 898,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,407,000 after buying an additional 887,922 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 264.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 783,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,366,000 after buying an additional 596,750 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

