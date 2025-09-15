iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

