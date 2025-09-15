iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after buying an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

