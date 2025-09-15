Investors Research Corp Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.31 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.