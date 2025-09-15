Investors Research Corp Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Blackstone by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 961,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,838,000 after purchasing an additional 161,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $181.44 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

