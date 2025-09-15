Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

