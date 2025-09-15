Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $244,300.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,170. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.