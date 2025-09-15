Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $244,300.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,170. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
