Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $177,761.28 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $177,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,295.68. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $135.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

