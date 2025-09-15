IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.8889.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IGM Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of IGMS stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.88. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 93.35% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
