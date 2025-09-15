Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3%
NYSE HII opened at $275.18 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $293.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.43.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
