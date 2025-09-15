Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,856,000 after buying an additional 195,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.4%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $400.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

