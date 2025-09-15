Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.76 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

