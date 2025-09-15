Head to Head Review: Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Copper and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Copper 3.89% 2.63% 1.40% Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A Sibanye Gold $6.12 billion N/A -$398.42 million $0.52 16.77

This table compares Capstone Copper and Sibanye Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capstone Copper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold. Capstone Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Copper and Sibanye Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sibanye Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sibanye Gold has a consensus target price of $6.07, suggesting a potential downside of 30.43%. Given Capstone Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Copper is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Capstone Copper on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.