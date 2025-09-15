Head-To-Head Contrast: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) and Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Core Laboratories pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 421.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Core Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.8% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Laboratories and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kinetik 0 4 6 0 2.60

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 5.73% 14.15% 6.18% Kinetik 8.21% -6.16% 1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Laboratories and Kinetik”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $517.38 million 1.12 $31.40 million $0.62 19.98 Kinetik $1.48 billion 4.78 $244.23 million $0.74 59.18

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Core Laboratories. Core Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinetik beats Core Laboratories on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies, as well as services that support carbon capture, utilization and storage, geothermal projects, and the evaluation and appraisal of mining activities. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, production, and well abandonment. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

