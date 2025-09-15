Head to Head Comparison: Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) and Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and Rave Restaurant Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $1.57 billion 0.22 -$36.69 million ($3.45) -5.37 Rave Restaurant Group $12.24 million 4.12 $2.47 million $0.19 18.68

Rave Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rave Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and Rave Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF -4.34% -11.31% 3.82% Rave Restaurant Group 22.34% 20.59% 17.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and Rave Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF 2 11 5 0 2.17 Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF currently has a consensus target price of $32.79, suggesting a potential upside of 76.86%. Given Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF is more favorable than Rave Restaurant Group.

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group beats Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

