Head-To-Head Analysis: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) vs. Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Portman Ridge Finance and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federated Hermes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Portman Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $48.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.27%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Federated Hermes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance -$2.85 million -56.06 -$5.93 million ($0.93) -13.00 Federated Hermes $1.63 billion 2.55 $268.31 million $4.51 11.90

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. Portman Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Portman Ridge Finance pays out -202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federated Hermes has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -15.92% 11.49% 4.54% Federated Hermes 21.67% 32.30% 17.05%

Risk & Volatility

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Portman Ridge Finance on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The fund typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The fund targets the companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

