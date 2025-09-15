HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.68 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.