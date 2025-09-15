Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,577 Chewy $CHWY

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Chewy by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

