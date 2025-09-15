Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FNDE opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

