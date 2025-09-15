GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $625.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.65 and a 200-day moving average of $469.09. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.01 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.