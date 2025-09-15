Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 8,051 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.