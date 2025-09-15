Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $654,000 in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 543.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 257,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $15,349,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,517,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $12,686,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $10,828,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $70.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $348,056.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,602.78. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

