Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eni SpA $E

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.96. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Zacks Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

