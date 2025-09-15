Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Matador Resources by 2,002.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,051,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Matador Resources by 50.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,715,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Matador Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,027.50. This trade represents a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

