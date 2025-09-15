Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 315,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,698,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $36.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

