Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,025,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,399,000 after acquiring an additional 759,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 4.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,474,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,076,000 after purchasing an additional 603,772 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fortis by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,224,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,633 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after purchasing an additional 612,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. Fortis has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

