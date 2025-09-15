FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Short Interest Update

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,600 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 146,150.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

IQDF opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $793.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.85.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.