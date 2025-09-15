First International Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,021 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

