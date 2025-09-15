Financial Survey: Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) versus Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith-Midland and Eagle Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Materials 0 6 3 0 2.33

Eagle Materials has a consensus target price of $254.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Smith-Midland.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith-Midland $78.51 million 2.69 $7.68 million $2.27 17.54 Eagle Materials $2.29 billion 3.31 $463.42 million $13.58 17.18

This table compares Smith-Midland and Eagle Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland. Eagle Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith-Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Smith-Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Smith-Midland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Smith-Midland has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith-Midland and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith-Midland 13.24% 27.32% 16.59% Eagle Materials 19.81% 31.21% 14.30%

Summary

Eagle Materials beats Smith-Midland on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. It licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. It serves its products to construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.