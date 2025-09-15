Financial Comparison: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EuroDry and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 2 0 0 2.00 Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than EuroDry.

This table compares EuroDry and Euroseas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $61.08 million N/A -$12.61 million ($5.20) -2.33 Euroseas $212.90 million 2.11 $112.78 million $17.02 3.76

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -28.64% -12.65% -6.21% Euroseas 53.75% 28.56% 17.10%

Volatility and Risk

EuroDry has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats EuroDry on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

