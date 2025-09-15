Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.9167.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,946.91. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $298,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,656.28. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,234 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2,616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

