Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Holdings Lifted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 18,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 86,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6%

Danaher stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.